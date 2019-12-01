Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cape Town Blitz vs Tshwane Spartans Mzansi Super League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 22 CTB vs TST in Cape Town: In the match number 22 of of the Mzansi Super League 2019, Cape Town Blitz will square off against Tshwane Spartans at Newlands in Cape Town. Spartans are unbeaten so far three wins from six matches while the remaining three producing no result. Blitz are fifth among the six teams with three wins and four defeats.

The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), AB de Villiers (vice-captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Liam Livingstone, Roelof van der Merwe, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Morne Morkel, Lutho Sipamla

CTB vs TST SQUADS

Cape Town Blitz: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz, Aviwe Mgijima, Mohammad Nawaz, Sisanda Magala, Dale Steyn, Marques Ackerman, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Gregory Mahlokwana, Khwezi Gumede

Tshwane Spartans: Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Petrus van Biljon, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tony de Zorzi, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Donavon Ferreira, Waqar Salamkheil, Corbin Bosch

