Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Rangers Prediction Big Bash League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 16 CCH vs RAN: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Rangpur Rangers are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Rangers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

My Dream11 Team

Lendl Simmons, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Avishka Fernando (C), Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Mohammad Nabi (VC), Lewis Gregory, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman

CCH vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi (C), Lewis Gregory, Nadif Chowdhury, Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Lendl Simmons, Imrul Kayes

Vice-captain Options: Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory

Squads

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Nabi(c), Lewis Gregory, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Junaid Khan, Al-Amin, Zakir Hasan, Tom Abell, Sanjit Saha, Rishad Hossain

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes(c), Chadwick Walton, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Enamul Haque jnr, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Mahmudullah, Ryan Burl, Jubair Hossain, Imad Wasim, Pinak Ghosh, Muhammad Musa

