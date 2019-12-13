Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Central Districts vs Northern Knights Prediction Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 CD vs NK: The 2019–20 Dream11 Super Smash (named after the competition’s sponsor Dream11) is the fifteenth season of the Super Smash Twenty20 cricket tournament in New Zealand. It is currently taking place between December 2019 and January 2020. The Central Districts are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Central Districts vs Northern Knights will take place at 11:10 AM (IST).

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

My Dream11 Team

Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Tim Seifert (WK), Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell

CD vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Dane Clever (w), Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludic, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Ryan Watson, Ben Wheeler

Northern Knights: Daryl Mitchell, Brett Randell, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Anton Devcich, Daniel Flynn, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Daryl Mitchell, Anton Devcich

Vice-captain Options: Tim Seifert, Brett Randell

Squads

Central Districts: George Worker, Tom Bruce(c), Dane Cleaver(w), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Christian Leopard

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter(c), Peter Bocock, Daniel Flynn, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Fisher, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell

