Dream11 Team Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds Prediction, Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 12 CD vs WEL: The 2019–20 Super Smash is the fifteenth season of the Super Smash Twenty20 cricket tournament in New Zealand. It is currently taking place between December 2019 and January 2020. The Central Stags are the defending champions. Match 12 will be between Central Districts and Wellington Firebirds.

TOSS – The toss between Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds will take place at 8:10 AM (IST).

Time: 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

My Dream11 Team

Tom Bruce, Christian Leopard, Michael Pollard (C), Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver (WK), James Neesham, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett (VC), Ajaz Patel, Ben Wheeler, Hamish Bennett

CD vs WEL Probable Playing XIs

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler

Wellington Firebirds: Devon Conway (wk), Michael Pollard, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce, Devon Conway

Vice-captain Options: Michael Pollard, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Dane Cleaver

Squads

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Logan Van Beek, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake, Hamish Bennett, Michael Pollard

Central Districts: Jaydon Lennox, Tom Bruce (c), Seth Rance, Christian Leopard, Ryan Watson, George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler.

