Dream11 Team Prediction Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 21 CH-W vs OS-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 at McLean Park: In the first match of new year (2020), Central Hinds will host the Otago Sparks at the McLean Park on Thursday. The two teams will be battling out for moving to the number three spot in the points table. Both Hinds and Sparks have won three of the seven matches they have played so far.

Both the teams finished 2019 with comfortable wins and will be looking to start the New Year on high. The Sparks clinched a 66-run win against the struggling Canterbury Magicians while the Hinds got better of the Auckland Hearts by 22 runs. It brought an end to Auckland’s four-match winning streak in the ongoing season of Women’s Super Smash.

TOSS – The toss between Central Hinds Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 7.40 AM (IST).

Time: 8.10 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Wicketkeeper – Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd

Batters – Emily Cunningham, Anlo Van Deventer, Millie Cowan

All-Rounders – Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Suzie Bates (C)

Bowlers – Rosemary Mair (VC), Amanda Wellington, Hannah Darlington

CH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo Van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson.

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

CH-W vs OS-W SQUADS

Central Hinds Women: Natalie Dodd, Anlo Van Deventer, Esther Lanser, Emily Cunningham, Margot Scoular, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Kate Baxter, Hanna Rowe, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, and Kerry Anne Tomlinson.

Otago Sparks Women: Katey Martin (C), Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Ella Brown, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw.

