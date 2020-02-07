Former Karnataka captain CM Gautam and left-arm spinner Abrar Kazi are among the 16 accused against whom the Karnataka Police has filed chargesheets in the 2019 KPL spot-fixing scandal.

The primary charge is of conspiracy to cheat under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has filed three chargesheets in three police stations in which apart from Gautam and Kazi, Sudhindra Shinde (former Karnataka player), Ali Asfak Thara (Belgavi Panthers owner), Arvind Reddy (Bellary Tuskers owner), Nishant Shekhawat, M Viswanathan (Bangalore Blasters) among others have also been named.

“We have evidence against all these people and they have been booked under CrPc (criminal charges),” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, CCB, told ESPNcricinfo.

Blasters’ bowling coach Vinoo Prasad and multiple bookies have also been named in the chargesheets.

The scandal came to light following a complaint from Ballari Tuskers player Bhavesh Gulecha against an international bookie Sayyam and Bhavesh Bafna who played drums at the boundary during KPL.

Thara was the first person to be arrested with police claiming that along with Bafna, he approached fast bowler Gulecha to do spot-fixing during KPL matches.

According to reports, KSCA has put the upcoming season of KPL on hold till the investigation is completed into the matter.

KSCA president and former India international Roger Binny had called for stringent punishments against those found guilty.

He had also said the franchisees of the owners proven guilty will be terminated.