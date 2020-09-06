They were taunted as Dad’s Army apparently because their squad had an average age of 33.4 years. But the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings proved why they own the IPL after making it to the final where they gave Mumbai Indians a good fight before losing in a heartbreaking fashion. Also Read - IPL 2020 UAE Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Mumbai Indians to Play Chennai Super Kings in Opener

CSK get their campaign underway against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in what will be the tournament opener before locking horns with winners of the inaugural season Rajasthan Royals on September 22. Their final league match will be against Kings XI Punjab on November 1. Also Read - IPL 2020 Schedule Announced: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians to Take on Chennai Super Kings in Opening Clash

CSK have won the title thrice before – in 2010, 2011 and 2018. They underwent COVID-19 scare right after landing in the UAE after several members of their contingent tested positive for the deadly virus. However, they will be keen to forget that and focus on the campaign ahead as they hope to match MI’s record title haul. Also Read - IPL 2020: RCB Invite Barcelona's Lionel Messi to Play Football With Virat Kohli | POST

What they will be missing, like other teams, is the crowd support and especially their fans who called themselves as the Yellow Army. The players and other stakeholders are living in a biosecure bubble with no contact with the outside world as part of their measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Below are their complete fixtures for the upcoming season

September 19, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

September 22, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

September 25, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai)

October 2, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 4, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 7, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 10, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 13, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 17, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 19, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 23, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 25, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 29, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

November 1, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 3:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

CSK Full Squad

MS Dhoni (captain), Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.