India's batting mainstay when it comes to the longer format of the game – Cheteshwar Pujara has played an instrumental role in team's success in the last half-decade or so. With unlimited patience and a never-say-die attitude, Pujara has carved a niche for himself in Indian cricket which boasts off established stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane or KL Rahul. And, the former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya believes Pujara's presence will once again make the difference in the eagerly-awaited ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, starting June 18.

The calm and composed Pujara has been the rock in a batting line-up full of stroke-makers. The 33-year-old provides a sense of assurance to the team in crisis situation and often digs deep into his vast reserves of perseverance to bail the team out. "If the conditions are testing, I think Cheteshwar Pujara will play a crucial role. If the conditions are challenging, you won't see a 400-500 runs game but if it's a 270-300 game, you would someone as tight as Pujara to hold one end and everybody comes and contributes," Dahiya said in an exclusive interview with CricketCountry.

"A lot of expectations will be there from Rohit as well, Virat Kohli had done really well in England in the last tour. Come the big game, you look at the big players," he added.

Pujara has played 85 Tests in which he has scored 6244 runs at an average of 46.59. He has scored 18 centuries and 29 half-centuries so far.

The 48-year-old Dahiya believes Virat Kohli and co. will be able to hit the ground running right from the word go as they have enough ammunition in the tank to deliver at the big stage. “If I look at the Indian side, a lot of people have sympathy for New Zealand because you feel they don’t have big names or big stars in that sense in the past, they do have top-class stars now but not as glittering stars. India covers all the bases when it comes to the fast bowling department over the years, it is heartening to see how the fast bowling department is looking strong.”

“The spin bowling department is also looking good, both the spinners (Ashwin and Jadeja) that we have in our side are also very handy with the bat, thus it gives you much more depth. If you do the man to man comparison, I would say India looks stronger, I won’t say they are favourites but they look stronger than New Zealand.”

“Even if it will be seaming conditions, I will say it will be 60-40 in favour of India”, he added.

Speaking about the pressure on India as they haven’t won a major ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. “Sometimes you want to read when a captain makes a statement, he is echoing what is going into the dressing room. I feel Kohli is very clear with his statement as far as Test cricket is concerned, categorically he said if we play good cricket, the point system will take care of itself and he was saying this before the India team got into the final.”

“So I think they are going to keep the same sort of mindset, let’s play good cricket and the result will take care of itself,” says Dahiya.