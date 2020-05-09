Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chiayi Swingers vs ICCT Smashers Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s CHI vs ISM at Yingfeng Cricket Ground: In the first qualifier Pool 2 match of the Taipei T10 League 2020, Chiayi Swingers (CHI) will take on ICCT Smashers (ISM) at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District. The Taipei T10 League match will start at 9:00 AM IST. The Smashers endured a woeful run in the Taipei T10 League group stages, having failed to pick up a single win from their three matches. On the other hand, the Swingers managed to win one game, coincidentally against the Smashers and will be keen to pick up yet another win. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Gorodeya FC vs FC Minsk Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For GOR vs MSK Today's Match at Stadyen Haradzeya 9.30PM IST

In the qualifier stage, Pool 1 consists of ICC Smashers, PCCT United, and Chiayi Swingers, whereas, Pool 2 consists of Taiwan Daredevils, Hsinchu Titans, and TCA Indians. The group leaders from group A and B have already made it to the next stage, which means the rest of the six teams will lock horns in different pools to make it to the semifinals. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction FK Slutsk vs Energetik-BGU Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SLU vs ENG Today's Match at Garadskoi Stadion 7.30PM IST

TOSS – The toss between Chiayi Swingers and ICCT Smashers will take place at 8.30 AM (IST). Also Read - UL vs FBG Dream11 Team Prediction CPBL 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions vs Fubon Guardians Match May 8 4:05 PM IST

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Chandan

Batsmen: R Mehta (C), D Jain, D Barshilia

All-rounders: S Patel, D Shah, V Tawar (VC), S Pilankar

Bowlers: N Bhimani, P More, Y Rajput

CHI vs ISM Probable Playing XIs

Chiayi Smashers: Nitish Nair, Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra., Prashant Lakhande, Saurabh Hajari, Rajsingh Chandan, Devesh Barshilia, Pruthvi More, Vishwajit S Tawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevgan.

ICCT Smashers: Sandeep Patel, Neel Bhimani, Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Vinit Chattrani, Rajesh Mehta, Mohit Gour/U Vekariya, Sanjay Zaveri/S Shah, Nirav Shah, Manoj Ladha, Dirvesh Jain.

CHI vs ISM Squads

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Devesh Barshilia, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Swaraj Shevagan.

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Shrey Doshi, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani, Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sonik Shah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CHI Dream11 Team/ ISM Dream11 Team/ Chiayi Swingers Dream11 Team/ ICCT Smashers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.