The big-hitting batsman Chris Gayle has said he would ‘love to carry on as long as possible’ in competitive cricket as he is still passionate about the game. After taking a short break from the game to prepare for the challenges ahead, Gayle will next be seen in action for franchise Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

“A lot of people still want see Chris Gayle out there in the middle,” Gayle said during a media interaction in Dhaka. “I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible,” Gayle said during a media interaction on Thursday.

The 40-year-old swashbuckler added, “Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer.

“The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on.”

The veteran opener was not part of the West Indies team for the India tour last December, having opted out to use the time to ‘reflect’ on his future in international cricket.

When asked how long he would like to continue playing cricket, Gayle, on a lighter note, said, “Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let’s target 45, that’s a good number.”

Gayle last played a Test match in 2014, and is not playing the ongoing home series against Ireland, but remains part of their T20 plans in a T20 World Cup year.

The burly Jamaican is also keeping the doors open for a chance to play in the T20 World Cup 2020, scheduled to be playing in Australia.

“It’d be nice. It’s open, the door’s open for a chance. We’ll see what happens. We have some bright youngsters ahead of you as well. I will leave the options open to hear back from [the selectors],” he concluded.