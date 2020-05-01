With no cricketing action taking place around the world due to the Coronavirus outbreak – the news of reclaiming the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings has brought smiles back on the faces of the Australian cricket team and their fans. On Friday, Australia ended Virat Kohli and Co.’s nearly four-year reign at the pinnacle of Test rankings. India claimed the number one position in October 2016 with an impressive 12-1 win-loss record. Also Read - Australia Topple India To Become No. 1 Test Team

Despite reaching the summit, Australia coach Justin Langer is not completely satisfied and says beating India in their own den remains the ultimate goal for his team. Expressing delight for their rise to the top, Langer maintained that there is a lot of work that needs to be done and Australia are focussing on the ongoing World Test Championship and the tougher challenges ahead. Also Read - Imran Tahir Heaps Praise on MS Dhoni, Says My Son Will Relish The Time He Spent With CSK Skipper After Growing up

“We recognise how fluid these rankings are, but at this time it was certainly nice to put a smile on our faces,” Langer told Cricket Australia website. Also Read - England And Wales Cricket Board Postpones The Hundred Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

“We’ve got lots of work to do to get to be the team that we want to be, but hopefully over the last couple of years not only have we performed well on the field, but also off the field,” Langer added.

🇦🇺 coach Justin Langer wants his team to be the best not only in the rankings but also in their values and processes. 📹 WATCH him express pride over Australia reaching No.1 in Test rankings 👇 pic.twitter.com/DUjbwXTIJz — ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2020



After a tumultuous transition phase post the ball-tampering scandal, Australia’s rise to the No.1 spot in Test charts has put a smile on their faces in the time of crisis. But at the same time, the 49-year-old Langer acknowledged the ‘fluidity’ in ICC Rankings and is aware that it does not take long for the situation to change.

“Certainly a goal for us has been the World Test Championship … but ultimately, we have to beat India in India and we’ve got to beat them when they come back [to Australia].

“You can only judge yourself as being the best if you beat the best and we’ve got some really tough opposition to come,” Langer put his priorities in place.

The former left-handed opener underlined what he felt will be the ultimate test of character. He believes his boys will face their toughest test when they clash with the Kohli-led team.

“Getting to No.1 is a great thing, but when you’re No.1, you’re always the hunted,” Langer said. “We’ve been the hunters for a while, now we’re the hunted and we need to get better and better.”

Langer also hoped that white ball team under Aaron Finch will win the World Cup.

“I know how hard it is to win World Cups … everything has to go right. One day, I’d love to see Aaron Finch with all his mates lift that T20 World Cup above his head.”