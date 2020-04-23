The International Cricket Council‘s (ICC) Chief Executive Committee (CEC) is to meet on Thursday to discuss the financial impact of coronavirus on the sport and future course of action but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White says no decision on the Men’s T20 World Cup will be taken before July. Also Read - Is 5G Spreading COVID-19? UN ICT Agency Debunks This Bizarre Theory

Clouds of uncertainty continue to hover over the fate of the T20 World Cup later this year with hosts Australia having sealed its border till September end to fight coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Pregnant Wife Added to Chris Woakes' Decision to Pull Out of IPL 2020

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch says everyone will have to be prepared for any eventuality surrounding the world cup while batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has proposed a swap of the tournament with India. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: These Services Are Available in Karnataka From Today

India are slated to hold the showpiece event next year and Gavaskar reckons should the curve flatten in his country, they can host this year’s world cup with Australia holding it in 2021.

But a final call on whether to stick with the original schedule or not will be made in July as per White.

“There’s contingency planning going on and lots of discussions but no decisions will be made… if decisions are made… it will be in July,” White told reporters in a conference call. “People will be sharing their experiences of the current situation within the countries. The World Cups will be discussed, I’m sure, but no decisions will be made.”

He continued, “Cricket Australia is working very closely with the government authorities and they are planning to go ahead in October and November.”

White said there hasn’t been any talks over postponing next year’s Women’s ODI world cup. “Postponement has certainly not been discussed at all. Women’s World Cup is very important for New Zealand but … postponement has not been even on the agenda,” he said.

He also confirmed New Zealand’s tour of the Netherlands has been called off with the upcoming tours of the UK and the West Indies in June and July also doubtful.

“We were scheduled to play Netherlands, Scotland and Ireland and then going to the West Indies but gotta say, it’s highly, highly doubtful that we’re going to play these games,” he said. “I got an email overnight with Netherlands govt basically saying it is not possible. It’s highly unlikely that we’ll play any of those games and even the West Indies games are significantly in doubt.”