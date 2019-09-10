Sport has the amazing power to not only unite people irrespective of their cultural or financial backgrounds but also binds them in such a manner that they often forget our daily struggles and other factors. In a war-torn nation like Afghanistan, such pleasures are very rare and not a regular occurrence. However, Monday was an exception as Rashid Khan and Co. once again provided its natives with another reason to celebrate as they register a massive win over Asian giants – Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Chittagong.

Needing 4 wickets on the last day to register an emphatic win, Afghanistan were made to wait anxiously as the rain gods threaten to rob them off a certain victory. But millions of prayers were answered as play resumed late on the final day and skipper Rashid picked up 3 of the remaining 4 wickets to guide his team to a memorable win. Celebrating the occasion, a video of a bunch of kids rejoicing and jumping in joy go viral online after the Afghans crossed the line.



This is what it means to us as Nation, love u all #BlueTigers. @rashidkhan_19 u r a living super star in the cricket globe@MohammadNabi007 am sure u must be happy for such a wonderful ending of ur test career pic.twitter.com/rq6wBkNUe4 — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) September 9, 2019

The video went viral within a few minutes after Shafiq Stanikzai, former chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board shared it on his official Twitter handle. Many other users also retweeted it and termed it as the “most heartwarming thing” on the internet.

Courtesy the famous win, Afghanistan also equalled Australia’s long-standing record of recording 2 Test victories in the least number of matches. Afghanistan, who had lost to India in their maiden Test, had earlier defeated Ireland to record their first Test win. With this victory, they have now won 2 out of their 3 matches.