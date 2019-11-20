Expanding its scope of investigation into the ongoing Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing and spot-fixing scandal, the City Crime Branch (CCB) has reportedly sought details of all the matches held in Bengaluru in the past two seasons.

According to several reports, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been given a set of 18 questions by the CCB one of which is related to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Since role of few team owners and coaches is revealed in the investigation, a notice has been issued to KSCA and all KPL team management. Notice has 18 points for which they have to reply,” Joint Commissioner crime Sandeep Patil was quoted as saying by India Today

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by India captain Virat Kohli, play their home matches in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CCB has written to KSCA and the seven KPL franchise asking for details of the league and its various stakeholders. It has also sought scoresheets, names and contact details of all the players who participated in KPL matches held in 2018 and 2019.

“We received the letter on Monday and have already submitted most of what has been asked for on Tuesday. The rest will be submitted in a day or two. KSCA is co-operating with the authorities,” Vinay Mruthyanjaya, treasurer and official spokesperson of KSCA was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Domestic stars CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi are two high-profile cricketers to have been arrested in for allegedly spot-fixing the KPL 2019 final.