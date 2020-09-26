Prithvi Shaw’s 64 off 43 balls helped Delhi Capitals set up a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Shaw hit nine fours and a six and was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superlative performance against three-time champions Chennai. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rinku Singh For Nikhil Naik Change, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

"In the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year as well, but I was making silly mistakes," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shaw managed just five runs in his previous match. He was dismissed while trying a big shot off Mohammed Shami in the previous match and ended up getting caught at mid-on. The 20-year-old said that he tried to keep the ball down more often this time, something he says he is trying to do this season, which helped him build long innings.

“This year I am going to try and play my strokes but more along the ground. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and see what I did well to get to the 50. We had a bit of a slow start in the powerplay and but we knew if we didn’t lose a wicket in the powerplay it will go well later,” he said.

Barring some fielding lapses, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is happy with the performance of his side so far.

“I am really happy with the performance. I would give them the benefit of doubt, is tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don’t know how to pace yourself,” he said.

“In the team meeting we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too. I am lucky to have KG (Ranada) and Nortje in the team. It’s important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other’s success.”