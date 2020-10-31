CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CSK vs KXIP at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: One team has nothing to lose. Another has playoffs hopes. One team is high on confidence despite being out of the running, the other team is under pressure with their chances hanging by a thread. Chennai Super Kings have been poor for a major part of IPL 2020 but after their exit, have notched up consecutive victories and will hope to sign off on a positive note. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are still in contention but after losing to Rajasthan Royals on Friday night, their hopes have taken a massive hit. They have to win this and hope other results also go their way. All in all, an interesting battle awaits. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE RCB vs SRH 2020 Scorecard, IPL Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates Online Match 52: Sandeep Removes In-form Padikkal, Hyderabad Spoil Bangalore's Start

CSK vs KXIP Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at 3 PM IST – November 1. Also Read - CSK vs KXIP MyTeam11 Team Hints And Predictions For Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi November 1 3:30 PM IST

Time: 3.30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Winning Six in Dubai is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

CSK vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Ambati Rayudu (vice-captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Lungi Ngidi, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK vs KXIP Probable Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

KXIP: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs KXIP SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen and Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner

