Impressed with his team's clinical performance against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday evening, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli showered praise on his teammates after a dominant show in Dubai. The victory against Chennai on Saturday was closest to perfection, feels Kohli who is pleased as punch to end up with two more points in his kitty. RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs in match no. 25 of IPL. Courtesy the win, Kohli and Co. took the fourth spot in IPL 2020 points table – they have now eight points from six matches.

While CSK are languishing at the sixth position with four points from seven matches, and have a negative net run-rate, though it is better than the seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals, who have -1.073. For Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the fifth defeat has led to an admission that the batting unit has not clicked and he expects his players to take a more fearless approach in the second half of the campaign.

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch,” Kohli further added.

The skipper spoke about need to build on the momentum as they have some back-to-back games coming up. “Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum.

“It’s about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize,” Kohli said.

Chasing a 170-run target, Washington Sundar came with the first breakthrough, packing back Faf du Plessis – 8 – before he also picked Shane Watson – 14 – to reduce CSK at 25/2.

Ambti Rayudu – 42 – and N Jagadeesan – 33 – then showed some resistance, sharing a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. However, the duo’s slow approach hurt CSK’s run-chase.

“I think the last 4 overs when we were bowling (didn’t go to plan), before that the bowlers had done a good job, we needed to close it nicely. Batting has been bit of a worry and today also it was evident,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni without naming said that even as they do permutation and combination, the problem areas have remained same as they are keeping too many runs to score after 15th or 16th over.

“We need to do something about it. We can’t just keep turning up.. it is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round – play the big shots …”

“Even if you get out it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.”