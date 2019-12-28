Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cumilla Warriors vs Rajshahi Royals Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 23 CUW vs RAR: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Cumilla Warriors vs Rajshahi Royals will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Liton Das (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sabbir Rahman, Dawid Malan (VC), Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (C), Dasun Shanaka, Farhad Reza, Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

CUW vs RAR Probable Playing XIs

Cumilla Warriors: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Abu Hider Rony, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Sunzamul Islam

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell(C), Ravi Bopara, Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mohammad Irfan, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Bopara

Vice-captain Options: Andre Russell, Liton Das, Dasun Shanaka

Squads

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Sukkur, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

Cumilla Warriors: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Dasun Shanaka(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Robiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Stiaan van Zyl, Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Fardeen Hasan, Ifran Hossain

