Australia have added batsman D’Arcy Short to their ODI squad for their three-match series in India next month after pacer Sean Abbott was ruled out due to a side strain.

Abbott has been ruled out of action for up to four weeks due to the injury he picked during the ongoing Big Bash League.

The series starts from January 14 in Mumbai.

“It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the (2023 50-over) World Cup,” Australia selector Trevor Hohns said on Monday.

Short’s last appearance for Australia was also against India during their limited-overs tour of India last year where he played in the T20I series. “D’Arcy offers the squad another spinning allrounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad.”

Short has played four ODIs since his debut in 2018, scoring 83 runs. In the BBL 2019-20, he has so far struck three half-centuries in as many innings.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vice-captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa