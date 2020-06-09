Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy made a shocking revelation last week when he accused his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates for using a racist nickname to address him during his IPL stint. Sammy, who was a part of the SRH camp in IPL 2013 and 2014, said he wasn’t aware at the time of the racist connotation of the word used to address him. He had claimed that along with him Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera they were subjected to such ‘degrading remarks’ while playing for Hyderabad. Also Read - PCB Appoints Younis Khan as Batting Coach For England Tour, Mushtaq Ahmed Named Spin Coach

The 36-year-old all-rounder shared a video post on Instagram stated that he got to know the meaning of the word ‘kalu’ recently in wake of the George Floyd death protests that have been taking place all over the world. An old social media post by India pacer Ishant Sharma lent credence to former West Indies skipper’s claims. ‘Kalu’ is a derogatory word to describe black people. Also Read - Kane Williamson, Dinesh Karthik in Awe of 'Special Individual' MS Dhoni, Heaps Praise on Former India Captain

WATCH VIDEO: Also Read - Salim Malik Calls PCB's Questionnaire a Script of Lies, Says Allegations on His Integrity Are False



The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain feels disappointed with his teammates who addressed him by that nickname and demands an apology for the same.

One of them could be Ishant, who had shared a group picture also featuring Sammy, on May 14, 2014, using ‘Kalu’ to identify the West Indian in it. The same year, even Sammy called himself ‘Kalu’ in a social media post to offer birthday wishes to VVS Laxman — the SRH mentor at that time.

“I was listening to Hasan Minhaj (Indian-American comedian and actor) talking about how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people,” Sammy said in his latest Instagram post.

“…I was angry after listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people, which he was saying is not in a good way and it was degrading.

“Instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word that he described,” he added.

Sammy demanded an apology from his teammates, asking them to reach out to him. “All those who used to call me that, you guys know yourselves… Reach out to me, let’s have a conversation. Because, if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I’m very disappointed,” he said.

View this post on Instagram Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on May 14, 2014 at 9:18am PDT



“I will be messaging those people. You guys know who you are. I must admit, at the time in which I was being called that, I did not know what it meant,” he added.

“I thought it meant strong stallion or whatever it is, and I saw no problems with it because I was ignorant to the fact of what it meant, I thought it meant something else, something uplifting.”

Sammy, who now plies his trade in the Pakistan Super League, said he distinctly remembers laughter at the very mention of the word.

“Me being a team man, I thought, hey, team-mates are happy, it must be something funny. You can understand my frustration and my anger when it was pointed out to me that it wasn’t funny at all, it was degrading,” he said.

“I’ve had great memories in all the dressing rooms I’ve been in, as a T20 player, as a leader in a dressing room, as a captain, I’ve always been one to build up a relationship or build up a team, not bring it down.

“So, all those who used to call me that, you guys know yourselves, some of you have my numbers, you have me on Instagram, on Twitter, wherever. Reach out to me, let’s have a conversation,” he added.

Sammy reiterated that he is very disappointed as he thought of his teammates as family.

“…I’ll still be angry, and deserve an apology from you guys, because I saw all of you guys as my brothers. So, talk to me, reach out to me, please clear the air,” he said.

Ishant, in another past Instagram post, had described Sammy has one of the best human beings he knows and also a close friend.

Sammy’s West Indies teammate Chris Gayle had also spoken about facing racist jibes during his T20 stints globally.