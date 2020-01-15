Australia star batsman David Warner could skip a potential ODI series later this year in favour of English white-ball tournament The Hundred.

Warner’s agent James Erskine has said several other Australia cricketers have landed lucrative contracts with The Hundred that will be played in July and now suddenly there are talks of scheduling an ODI series with Zimbabwe during that time period.

Eskine has lashed out at Cricket Australia for ‘retrospectively’ scheduling a series clashing with Hundred.

“There was no cricket on at the time,” Erskine told Sydney Morning Herald. “Cricket Australia can’t basically schedule retrospectively against the Hundred. There are lots of Australians who have made commitments to the Hundred. My gut feeling is they [players] will all turn around and say: ‘Find some other dates’.”

“They [CA] have got to get their scheduling much further in advance, they can’t just do it now. That’s my view. They have got to really think about what they are doing here. They have stuffed up their summer of cricket with a deal with India. They have got to be very careful with what they do. They are meant to be custodians of the game. Quite frankly, they have got to get their act together,” he added.

Currently, Australia are in India for a short three-match ODI series which they lead 1-0 courtesy their dominating 10-wicket win in opening clash in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

While CA have said the tour dates for Zimbabwe ODIs are yet to be finalised, they surely expect any player selected to represent the country rather than any league.

Apart from Warner, the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa are among the big names from Australia to have landed deals with the various Hundred teams.