Away from the grind of international cricket, Australia's ace batsman David Warner on Wednesday has been finding new and innovative ways to keep his fans entertained during this lockdown period. Spending time at home with his family in self-isolation, Warner shared a throwback video on his official Instagram handle from last year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the video, Warner can be seen swinging the bat like a sword for a commercial in a behind the scenes video and bursts into laughter after the director says cut.

The SunRisers Hyderabad skipper captioned the post saying: "Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword".



The sword-like swinging the bat celebration is a trademark of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. As a result, Warner also asked the fans to give their opinion on how he performed the antics when compared to Jadeja.

Last week, the 33-year-old Warner had shaved his head to show support towards all those people who are working relentlessly on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

The left-handed batsman Warner has been in good form ever since coming back to the team after facing a one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Warner also scored the second-highest score for an Australian batsman in the longest format of the game last year. He smashed a triple-ton against Pakistan in Adelaide.