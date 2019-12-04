David Warner have a memorable 2nd Test against Pakistan last week when he scored his maiden triple hundred, becoming only the fourth Australian to the landmark. He scored 335 off just 418 balls, before Australia skipper decided to declare the innings at 589/3, drawing criticism from the social media warriors for not allowing Warner to have a chance at becoming the highest run-getter in a single Test innings.

The record is held by West Indian legend Brian Lara, who score 400 not out against England way back in 2004. While Paine defended his decision and Warner too supported his captain, social media users, trolls and their ilk tried to manufacture a rift between the two players and tried their best to make a mountain out of a molehill. But, to no avail.

Warner got a chance to meet Lara on the sidelines of a golfing tournament and he posted a picture with the legend with the caption, ” Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off 😂😂. @brianlaraofficial”.

Lara also posted the same picture with a witty caption of his own. He wrote, ” 735 Not Out! @davidwarner31 congrats!! #AustralianOpengolf #AustralianG.C #lefthanders,” in reference to the ir combined scores.

In reply, Pakistan could only manage 302 in the first innings, and when asked to bat again, they could only muster 239, handing the hosts a win by an innings and 48 runs.