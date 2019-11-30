David Warner shrugged off his poor run in the Ashes by registering a scintillating triple century during the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide. Australia declared on 589 for 3, out of which Warner scored a career-best 335 not out with 39 boundaries and one six. During his marathon knock, Warner went past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s highest Test score of 334.

Warner’s 335 is also the second-highest individual score against Pakistan in Tests, behind Garry Sobers’ 365 in the year 1985 in Kingston. As far as the highest individual score for Australia in Tests is concerned, Warner is next only Matthew Hayden’s knock of 380 against Zimbabwe in 2004.

Warner was on 226 when Mohammad Musa, the 19-year-old pacer seemingly had Warner dismissed. In the 96th over of the innings, Musa had Warner cutting to gully, but to the bowler and Pakistan’s dismay, Musa had overstepped while delivering the ball. Warner carried on and pulverised Pakistan along with Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 162 himself.

The way Warner was making runs, the record of Brain Lara for the highest individual Test score of all time looked in danger. Surely, he could have knocked off the remaining 65 runs but Tim Paine signalled the players to come off the field. There is prediction for rain later in the Test and it is believed that Paine’s decision to declare the innings could as well be based on it.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers finishing with 3 for 88, whereas the returning Mohammad Abbas went wicketless for 100 runs. Musa went for 114 from 20 overs bleeding runs at almost six an over, and Yasir Shah appeared ineffective giving away 197 runs without any wicket.