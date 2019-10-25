Australia named David Warner and Steve Smith in their squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting October 27 at the Adelaide Oval.

This would be the first time the duo will feature in a T20I for Australia after the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, that led to one-year bans for both Smith and Warner. Since then, they have earned their places in the ODI and Test squads. Both featured for Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Ashes Tests, with Smith registering a stellar return, while Warner flopped.

With the ICC T20 World Cup looming large, Australia, in all likelihood, would like the duo to be part of the World Cup side. The squad will be led by Aaron Finch with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins spearheading the pace department.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, after a stunning 3-0 clean sweep of World No. T20I side Pakistan in Pakistan earlier this month have retained stars of that series Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando.

“If we perform well in those (Australian) conditions, then it will bode well for our preparations for the World Cup,” he said ahead of their departure from Colombo. And if you perform well on this tour, there will be a good chance of those players making it to the World Cup as well,” Sri Lanka T20I captain Lasith Malinga said as quoted by AFP.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.