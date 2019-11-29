After almost two weeks, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman has accepted Rajat Sharma‘s resignation as DDCA president.

Sharma had resigned citing “various pulls and pressures” within the organisation on November 16 but ombudsman Badar Durrez Ahmed had put a stay on it a day later. On Friday, he accepted it.

“I wrote to him in the morning and told him to relieve me of my responsibilities,” Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sharma, a journalist, was elected DDCA president in July 2018 after pulling in 1531 votes as opposed to his opponent Madan Lal who got 1,004 votes. His group won all the 12 seats, completing a clean sweep.

“It is clear that Rajat sharma has expressed his desire not to continue as President of DDCA. This entire controversy surrounding his resignation does not survive any more,” Ahmed said on Friday.

Sharma’s tenure wasn’t a smooth ride that was plagued by public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara who had contested the elections from his group. There were allegations that Tihara was controlling recruitment process without following protocol.

Subsequently, Tihara was suspended, a decision he challenged in the Delhi High Court.

“I resigned on November 16 from post of President DDCA for the reasons stated in the letter. I however continued to honour the directions of the ombudsman and later reiterated by the High Court. However, the situation in DDCA is completely chaotic and I find it impossible to continue any further as President,” Sharma had written in his letter.

He continued, “I find it impossible to work with people who have no respect for the Ombudsman or the High Court or the constitution.”