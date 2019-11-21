Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Delhi Bulls vs Maratha Arabians Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 19 DEB vs MAR: Their previous Super League match was abandoned due to continuous drizzle and Maratha Arabians will be eyeing a victory against a struggling Delhi Bulls in the first match today. Bulls are placed at the bottom of the points tally with one win from four matches so far. On the other hands, the Arabians have won two of their four matches and are currently third among the eight teams.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi Bulls and Maratha Arabians will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn (captain), Mohammad Nabi (vice-captain), Adam Lyth, Eoin Morgan, Hazratullah Zazai, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Kusal Perera

DEB vs MAR SQUADS

Maratha Arabians: Hazratullah Zazai, Chris Lynn (captain), Adam Lyth, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shiraz Ahmed, Lasith Malinga, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Irfan, James Fuller, Mohammed Qasim

Delhi Bulls: Kusal Perera (wk), Muhammad Usman, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Paul Stirling, Adil Rashid, Tobias Visee, Aamer Yamin, Waheed Ahmed, Will Jacks

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DEB Dream11 Team/ MAR Dream11 Team/ Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team/ Maratha Arabians Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more