Dream11 Team Delhi Bulls vs Qalandars Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 22 DEB vs QAL: Having lost both their Super League matches, Delhi Bulls are already out of the qualifiers race. Overall, from five matches, the Eoin Morgan-led outfit has won just one game while losing three with one producing no result. They face Qalandars in their final match of the season who still can qualify should they win today. Currently they are fifth in the standings and a win would take them to two points taking their tally to 7 – one more that fourth-placed Northern Warriors.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi Bulls and Qalandars will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Dawid Malan (captain), Kusal Perera (vice-captain), Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Philip Salt, S Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, George Garton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Rampaul, Lahiru Kumara

DEB vs QAL SQUADS

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt (wk), Laurie Evans, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Jordan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sultan Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Imran Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Luke Ronchi, Samit Patel, Peter Trego, Jordan Clark, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain

Delhi Bulls: Kusal Perera (wk), Muhammad Usman, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Paul Stirling, Adil Rashid, Tobias Visee, Aamer Yamin, Waheed Ahmed, Will Jacks

