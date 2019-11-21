Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 21 DEG vs NOR: Deccan Gladiators have won three of their five matches so far and lost one while one ended without producing any result. Gladiators have seven points. Their opponents Northern Warriors have played five games out of which they have won two and suffered defeats in three matches and have four points.

TOSS – The toss between Deccan Gladiators and Northern Warriors will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KAT vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Shane Watson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Dan Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Asela Gunaratne, Rayad Emrit, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan

DEG vs NOR SQUADS

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Asela Gunaratne, Daren Sammy (captain), Sam Billings, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, George Munsey, Mark Deyal, Karim Janat, Amir Hayat, Ansh Tandon

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Shane Watson (captain), Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Mason Crane, Zahoor Khan, Migael Pretorius, Zahir Khan, Asif Khan, Sharif Asadullah, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Tymal Mills

