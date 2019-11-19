Dream11 Team Prediction

DEG vs KAT Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Deccan Gladiators vs Qalandars Match 13, Super League Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 5:00 PM IST: Deccan Gladiators and Qalandars will kickstart the Super League stage of the ongoing T10 League in Abu Dhabi today. Gladiators topped Group A with two wins from three matches in the first round while Qalandars finished second in Group B with one win, one defeat and a tied game.

TOSS – The toss between Deccan Gladiators vs Qalandars will take place at 4:30 PM on November 19.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DEG vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Shane Watson (captain), Seekkuge Prasanna (vice-captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, George Garton, Kieron Pollard, Anton Devcich, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, Zahir Khan

SQUADS:

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Shane Watson (captain), Anton Devcich, Daniel Lawrence, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Migael Pretorius, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan, Mason Crane, Prashant Gupta, Tymal Mills, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sharif Asadullah, Asif Khan

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt, Jordan Clark, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Peter Trego, Laurie Evans, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain

