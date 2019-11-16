Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Karnataka Tuskers T10 League 2019 – Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s T10 Match 5 B/w DEB vs KAT at Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 5 of T10 League 2019, Delhi Bulls will take on Karnataka Tuskers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Riding high on confidence after registering a convincing win in their opening match over Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls will once again be in action on day two of the T10 carnival in Abu Dhabi. The back-to-back fixtures will help Delhi to maintain their rhythm and carry on the momentum against Karnataka.

On the other hand, Tuskers will take the field for the first time this season. They will need to sort out their combinations quickly and look to make an early impact in the tournament under the guidance of experienced skipper Hashim Amla. The likes of Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen and Sandeep Lamichhane provide a good mixture of experience and youth for the Karnataka side. The TV broadcast of T10 League 2019 will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Sony Liv App.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi Bulls and Karnataka Tuskers will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.15 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera, Johnson Charles (C)

Batters – Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling (vc), Hashim Amla, Upul Tharanga

All-Rounders – David Willey

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Ali Khan, Zaheer Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane

DEB vs KAT Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Paul Stirling, Kusal Perera (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Muhammad Usman, Adil Rashid, Zaheer Khan, Ali Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul.

Karnataka Tuskers: Hashim Amla (C), Johnson Charles, Upul Tharanga, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wk), Marlon Samuels, Ross Whitely, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Kesrick Williams, Shapoor Zadran.

DEB vs KAT SQUADS

Karnataka Tuskers: Hashim Amla (C), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Marlon Samuels, Patrick Brown, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wk), Fabian Allen, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kesrick Williams, Ross Whiteley, Shapoor Zadran, Nathan Rimmington, Asad Pathan, Ahmed Raza.

Delhi Bulls: Kusal Perera (wk), Paul Stirling, Muhammad Usman, Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Zaheer Khan, Adil Rashid, Dushmantha Chameera, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Will Jacks, Aamer Yamin, Tobias Visee, Waheed Ahmed.

