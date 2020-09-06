Delhi Capitals – they are another side that will like RCB, look to rewrite history – by finally ending the title drought. They have the side and then they have former Australian skipper – Ricky Ponting – who will impart great knowledge to the young side. With Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw in their side, Capitals are batting heavy. Also Read - IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab Full Fixtures: Date, Venue And India Timings

Comparatively the bowling unit does not look that strong apart from Kagiso Rabada. Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Amit Mishra would look after the spin department, along with Axar Patel. Alex Carey – who is no mug with the bat – will don the gloves.

Asked about his role in the team, Rahane said: "I don't know. We have to wait and watch as we start our practice sessions, then only we will have that communication.

“I have opened throughout my career and I have enjoyed that. But (it is) completely up to the team management as to what role they want to give me in the team. I will 100 per cent do that,” Rahane added further.

Delhi Capitals’ Fixtures

September 20 vs Kings XI Punjab at 1930 IST, Dubai

September 25 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Dubai

September 29 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 3 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, at 193 IST, Sharjah

October 5 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 9 vs Rajasthan Royals at 193 IST, Sharjah

October 11 vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 14 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 17 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 20 vs Kings Xi Punjab at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 24 vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 27 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 31 vs Mumbai Indians at 1530 IST, Dubai

November 2 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.