Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals have named Vijay Dahiya as their new chief of talent scout after parting ways with Praveen Amre on Wednesday.

Confirming the news, Amre said the two have parted ways on amicable terms and that it was a mutual decision.

“We have parted on really amicable terms. I feel that my family needs my time as I have been on road for the last eight years (three with Pune Warriors). I am happy that I have done my part as players like Shreyas (Iyer), Prithvi (Shaw) are now established stars,” Amre told PTI.

He continued, “When Shreyas and Prithvi came into the DC set up, they needed a bit of hand-holding and guidance which I believe I provided. Now they are matured enough and I don’t think I need to be constantly around them.”

Dahiya, a former India wicketkeeper-batsman, brings with himself wealth of knowledge regarding Indian domestic cricketers and has a proven track record having been earlier associated with Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach during which the franchise won two IPL titles.

With the tenure of the Indian national selection panel coming to an end, will Amre consider applying for the job?

He replied, “I will not apply unless I am asked to. I have thrice applied for batting coach’s position and have understood that there is no point applying if the BCCI doesn’t approach you.”

“Take this year’s batting coach’s position for example. A lot of us applied but somewhere everyone knew that the candidate was already zeroed in on. So from my experiences, I have learnt that no point in applying unless BCCI wants,” Amre added.