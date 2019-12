Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Desert Riders vs Heat Stormers Prediction Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 12 DES vs HEA: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League,10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars. Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Desert Riders vs Heat Stormers will take place at 10:40 AM (IST).

Time: 11:10 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Tanveer (C), Ajay Lalcheta, Andri Berenger, Scott Edwards (WK), Ramith Rambukwella, Mujeeb Khan, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Sohail Tanvir, Manpreet Gony, Satvir Singh

DES vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Desert Riders: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Sohail Tanvir, Ramith Rambukwella, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Ajay Lalcheta, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Awais Malik, Mujeeb Khan, Muhammad Ikram, Adnan Mirza

Heat Stormers: Sikandar Raza, Andri Berenger, Manpreet Gony (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Dharmang Patel, Owais Ahmed, Talal Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Rana Naeem, Rishu Chopra, Simran

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Mohammad Hafeez, Ajay Lalcheta

Vice-captain Options: Manpreet Gony, Sikandar Raza

Squads

Heat Stormers: Manpreet Gony (c), Sikandar Raza, Andri Berenger, Scott Edwards (wk), Dharmang Patel, Owais Ahmed, Talal Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Rana Naeem, Rishu Chopra, Simran, Naeem Islam, Mohammad Shahid, Fazal Rahman Zazai, Batin Shah, Gayan Munaweera, Raja Amir, Imraz Rafi, Afsarullah Khan

Desert Riders: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Sohail Tanvir, Ramith Rambukwella, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Ajay Lalcheta, Muhammad Tanveer, Awais Malik, Mujeeb Khan, Muhammad Ikram, Imal Liyanage (wk), Adnan Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Amjad Gul Khan, Himanshu Rathod, Mirza Baig

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DES Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Desert Riders Dream11 Team/ Heat Stormers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more