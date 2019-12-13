Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dhaka Platoon vs Cumilla Warriors Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 DHP vs CUW: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Dhaka Platoon vs Cumilla Warriors will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Anamul Haque (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Laurie Evans, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dawid Malan (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Soumya Sarkar (C), Sunzumal Islam, Wahab Riaz, Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman

DHP vs CUW Probable Playing XIs

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Laurie Evans, Jaker Ali (wk), Thisara Perera, Ariful Haque, Shahid Afridi, Mahedi Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Hasan Mahmud

Cumilla Warriors: Yasir Ali, Bhanuka Rajpaksha, Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Dasun Shanaka (C), Nahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzumal Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeen Ur Rahman

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Dasun Shanaka, Tamim Iqbal

Vice-captain Options: Laurie Evans, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Squads

Cumilla Warriors: Yasir Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Dasun Shanaka(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Stiaan van Zyl, Kusal Perera, Fardeen Hasan, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Laurie Evans, Jaker Ali(w), Thisara Perera, Ariful Haque, Shahid Afridi, Mahedi Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Hasan Mahmud, Raqibul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Mominul Haque, Luis Reece, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan

