Dhruv Shorey has been appointed captain of the Delhi cricket team for their opening two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. While the middle-order batsman will lead the side, left-handed Nitish Rana will serve as his deputy.

The team was selected in a meeting on Wednesday in the national capital and was attended by DDCA chairman of selectors Atul Wasan, Anil Bharadwaj, Vineet Jain, coach K Bhaskar Pillay, Sumit Narwal (Observer, Cricket Operations), captain Shroey and convener Sanjay Bharadwaj.

The bowling department will be lead by India international Navdeep Saini while Anuj Rawat will take the wicketkeeping duties, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Wednesday.

DDCA has also named four standbys including Pranshu Vijayran, Sarang Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma and Karan Dagar.

As per a DDCA release, Vijayran and Sarang Rawat will travel with the team despite being named among the stand-byes. Delhi kickstart their Ranji Trophy campaign against Kerala at Thumba from December 9 in Thiruvananthapuram before facing Andhra in Ongole.

Delhi squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitish Rana (vice-captain), Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Tejas Baroka, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Suyal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisth.