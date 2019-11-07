Indian wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik believes that he can be back in India fold for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia next year as the team;s designated finisher.

Speaking to The Times of India, the stumper, who will be leading Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, starting tomorrow, he said,”We have a T20 World Cup coming up and I am definitely keen on contributing for the team in the finisher’s role. I feel confident playing that role and can also contribute when it comes to setting a good total batting in the middle-order.”

Karthik has been in good touch with bat, scoring 418 runs in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 at an average of 59.71. TN made it to the final, losing to Karnataka.

With incumbent India keeper Rishabh Pant failing to play to his potential and the likes of Sanju Samson closing in for his spot, the pressure is certainly on the young wicketkeeeper batsman from Delhi.

Add Karthik to the mix and the experience of the veteran cricketer could prove to be an advantage, if Pant continues throw away his opportunities.

Even behind the stumps, Pant’s glove work has been shoddy and while he gets targeted by the social media warriors – be it for a cheeky birthday wish to his skipper Virat Kohli or botched DRS appeal in the 2st T20I against Bangladesh – there are serious concerns over the youngsters handling of pressure situations.

Talking about the Syed Mushtaq Ali, Karthik conceded that TN has not played up to their potential in the format despite having big names in the squad.