Batting legend and current National Cricket Academy Director Rahul Dravid feels the IPL franchisees are missing a trick by not including more Indians in their coaching staff.

Dravid feels encouraging local coaches will help in their further growth, giving them confidence and time to flourish.

“I believe we have got some very good coaches, a lot of good people,” Dravid told Sportstar. “I’m fully confident (in their ability). Just as we have a lot of talent in the cricket department, we have a lot of talent in the coaching department as well. We need to give them confidence and time to flourish. I’m sure they will do it. It does sometimes disappoint me when a lot of our boys don’t get opportunities as assistant coaches in the IPL.”

Dravid has himself been involved with the game as coach at different levels. Following his international retirement, he took up mentorship roles with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, various India junior squads including the ‘A’ and U-19 teams.

“Honestly, there are so many Indian players in the IPL, there’s so much local knowledge (among our coaches). I feel a lot of teams could actually benefit from using a lot of our Indian coaches in the IPL. They know the Indian players better, they understand them better. Even as assistant coaches… there is a lot of talent and ability. I think a lot of IPL teams miss a trick by not using more domestic talent in the coaching area and the talent identification area, even if it is as assistants,” he said.