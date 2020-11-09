Rohit Sharma will be hoping to take Mumbai Indians to a record-extending fifth IPL title when he leads them in the final of the ongoing season against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night. Their opponents, led by Shreyas Iyer, have made the final for the first time in their history and will be hoping to become the seventh different winner of the annual T20 league. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, IPL 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 10 Tuesday

MI won nine matches and lost five to make the playoffs, finishing at the top in the IPL 2020 standings. DC won eight and lost six of their 14 matches to finish second and make the playoffs for a second successive season. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'He is Leader Within The Team', Marcus Stoinis Praises DC Teammate Shikhar Dhawan

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2020 Final

The Finalists – MI vs DC

MI are the most successful team in the history of IPL. They have won the title four times – 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. They have made the finals six times. On the other hand, this is the first time that DC will be contesting a final.

Match Venue

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has hosted 25 matches so far this season, will host the final. Delhi have played six matches so far at this venue and have a mixed record. They have won three and lost three including the first qualifier against Mumbai. MI have played four matches – won two – both against DC and lost two – both in Super Over.

IPL 2020 Prize Money

The BCCI took cost-cutting measures in March and decided the cut the winner’s prize money by half. For this season the winning team will get the sparkling trophy and a cash-prize of Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore that MI won for winning the last season. The runners-up will get Rs 6.25 crore instead of Rs 12.5 crore. The two losing qualifiers – Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore – will get Rs 4.375 crore each.

Toss And Match Timing

The toss will be held at 7:00 PM IST and the match gets underway at 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch on TV And Live Streaming

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar in India. Viewers can also catch the action on Star Sports Network.

IPL Final Fantasy Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Trent Boult