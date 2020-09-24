IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians have bounced back from a defeat in the season opening clash last weekend and registered their first win beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on Wednesday. It was an all-round show from the defending champions as they first posted a big total on the board – 195/5 – thanks to their captain’s 80 off 54. Then their bowlers put up a combined display with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult picking up two wickets each as KKR managed 146/9. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

Points Table Update Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

Their big win meant MI have a net run-rate of 0.993 which helped them climb up to the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table pushing Rajasthan Royals to second and Royal Challengers Bangalore to third position. The top-five teams all have two points each and separated by nrr. Of course, there will be more changes in the order as these are early days before we start getting a clear picture who all are leading the race for the playoffs. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 2 +0.993 2 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +0.800 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 2 +0.500 4 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 2 0.000 5 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 2 -0.145 6 Kings XI Punjab 1 0 1 0 +0.000 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.500 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 -2.450

Orange Cap Holder

Chennai Super Kings veteran Faf du Plessis continues to lead the batting charts with 130 runs from two matches including two half-centuries so far. He is followed by Rohit Sharma at second spot who has 92 runs and one fifty with Mayank Agarwal completing the top-three having scored 89 runs from one innings.

Purple Cap Holder

Chennai Super Kings duo of Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi continue to lead the bowling charts having taken four wickets each. Curran sits at the top on the basis of a better bowling average. Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia and Jasprit Bumrah have all taken three wickets each.