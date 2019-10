AS VS ST Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers, AS VS ST – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s match AS VS ST: The Shpageeza Cricket League, also called the Afghanistan T20 League features six teams and each side possesses a good blend of local and international players. The tournament is organised by the Afghanistan Cricket Board each year with an aim of promoting cricket and other sports in the country and through it, spread peace in the nation.

My Dream11 Team

Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Rahmat Shah, Mirwais Ashraf, Shahidullah, Karim Sadiq, Hamid Hasan, Shapoor Zadran, Zahir Khan

The match starts at 3:00 PM IST on October 8.

AS VS ST Predicted 11

Amo Sharks (Probable XI): Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mirwais Ashraf (c), Rahmat Shah, Shapoor Zadran, Usman Ghani, Arif Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Munir Ahmad, Fazal Zazai, Rokhan Barakzai

Speen Ghar Tigers (Probable XI): Shafiqullah (c), Najeeb Tarakai, Bahir Shah, Karim Sadiq, Zahir Khan, Wafadar Momand, Hamid Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Abdul Wasi, Shahidullah, Nasir Totakhil

SQUADS:

Amo Sharks (From): Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Rahmat Shah, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Munir Ahmad, Parviz Malikzai, Mirwais Ashraf (C), Zia ur Rahman Sharifi, Zia ul Haq Farmani, Arif Khan Dawlatzai, Shapoor Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Rokhan Barakzai, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Fazal Zazai, Farmanullah, Juma Gul Miakhil, Nangyalai, Parviz Amin

Speen Ghar Tigers (From): Karim Sadiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Bahir Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafaq (C), Sayed Shirzad, Shahidullah Kamal, Hamid Hassan, Zahir Khan, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Wasi, Shabir Noori, Nasir Totakhil, Nawaz Khan, Ishaq Zazai, Tamim Surkhrodi, Inamullah, Asif Musazai, Shamsurahman Karokhil

