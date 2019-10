Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Canada vs Oman: Captain and Vice Captain For Today, Match 34 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Between CAN vs OMN at Abu Dhabi 9:00 PM IST October 25. CAN vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today, Match 34 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Between Canada vs Oman. Also Check Oman Dream 11 Team Player List, Canada Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Your captaincy picks for this game should be from Nitish Kumar, Khawar Ali, Amir Kaleem, Navneet Dhaliwal, Aqib Ilyas, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Zeeshan Maqsood

Your top picks for this game should include Khawar Ali , Amir Kaleem, Dillon Heyliger , Saad Bin Zafar, Nitish Kumar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Aqib Ilyas, Saad Bin Zafar, Zeeshan Maqsood

Match begins 9:00 PM IST

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Hamza Tariq, Navneet Dhaliwal (VICE CAPTAIN), Rizwan Cheema, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali (CAPTAIN), Nitish Kumar, Amir Kaleem, Bilal Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar

CAN vs OMN Probable XI

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Amir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khurram Nawaz Khan, Suraj Kumar (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Rizwan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (WK), Abraash Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Jeremy Gordon.

CAN vs OMN Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Amir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khurram Nawaz Khan, Suraj Kumar (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedara, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Sufyan Mahmood, Naseem Khushi.

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Rizwan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (WK), Abraash Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Jeremy Gordon, Nicholas Kirton, Junaid Siddiqui, Srimantha Wijeratne, Romesh Eranga.

