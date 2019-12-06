Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Mzansi Super League MSL 2019 Between CTB vs NMG at Newlands, Cape Town 9:00 PM IST December 6: CTB vs NMG Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Mzansi Super League MSL 2019, Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Between Cape Town Blitz and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. Also Check Cape Town Blitz Dream 11 Team Player List, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Giants are at the top of the standings with five wins from eight games and 23 points. Blitz are fifth with four wins from eight matches and 17 points.

Timings: The toss will take place at 8:30 pm IST while the Match begins at 9:00 PM IST

CTB vs NMG Dream11 Team Prediction

Quinton de Kock (captain), Ben Dunk, JJ Smuts (vice-captain), Janneman Malan, Ryan ten Doeschate, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Wahab Riaz, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Imran Tahir

CTB vs NMG Squads

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Janneman Malan, David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Vernon Philander, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Aviwe Mgijima, Sisanda Magala, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Marques Ackerman, George Linde, Gregory Mahlokwana, Khwezi Gumede

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Ben Dunk (wk), JJ Smuts (captain), Heino Kuhn, Ryan ten Doeschate, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Tahir, Grant Thomson, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku

