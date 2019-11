Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls : Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 2, Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League Between DEG vs DEB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 8:15 PM IST November 15: DEG vs DEB Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Match 2, Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League, Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls : Between Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls . Also Check Delhi Bulls Dream 11 Team Player List, Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 7:45 pm IST – Match begins at 8:15 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Shane Watson, Mohammad Shahzad, Anton Devcich, Ben Cutting, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling

Your top picks from the game should include Shane Watson, Anton Devcich, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Eoin Morgan,

DEG vs DEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Kusal Perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling (VICE CAPTAIN), Dan Lawrence, Ben Cutting, Shane Watson (CAPTAIN), Anton Devcich, Adil Rashid, Zaheer Khan, Fawad Ahmed

DEG vs DEB Probable XI

Deccan Gladiators: Shane Watson (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Anton Devcich, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Dan Lawrence, Asif Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan, Migael Pretorius

Delhi Bulls: Tobias Visee, Paul Stirling, Kusal Perera (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Muhammad Usman, Adil Rashid, Zaheer Khan, Ali Khan, Dushmantha Chameera,

DEG vs DEB Squads

Delhi Bulls: Tobias Visee, Paul Stirling, Kusal Perera (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Muhammad Usman, Adil Rashid, Zaheer Khan, Ali Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford.

Deccan Gladiators: Shane Watson (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Anton Devcich, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Dan Lawrence, Asif Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan, Migael Pretorius, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Mason Crane, Imtiaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Shareef Asadullah.

