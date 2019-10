Dream11 Prediction and Tips

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today, Match Women's Big Bash League Between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women.

Your captaincy picks should be from Sophie Devine, Megan Schutt, Heather Knight, Chloe Tryon

Your top picks from the game can include Sophie Devine, Megan Schutt, Heather Knight, Chloe Tryon, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson

Match begins 5:30 AM IST

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Tegan McPharlin, Chloe Tryon (VICE CAPTAIN), Erin Fazackerley, Bridget Patterson, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Sophie Devine (CAPTAIN), Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte

HB-W vs AS-W Probable XI

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Heather Knight, Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson, Nicola Carey, Emily Smith (wk), Corinne Hall (c), Stefanie Daffara, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Erin Fazackerley, Tayla Vlaeminck

Adelaide Strikers Women: Annie O Neil, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Suzie Bates (c), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Alex Price

HB-W vs AS-W Squads

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Suzie Bates (c), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Alex Price, Lauren Winfield, Annie O Neil, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Heather Knight, Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson, Nicola Carey, Emily Smith (wk), Corinne Hall (c), Stefanie Daffara, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Erin Fazackerley, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hayley Matthews, Katelyn Fryett, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips

