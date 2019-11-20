Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 41 HB-W vs SS-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Sydney: In the match no. 41 of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2019, Sydney Sixers host Hobart Hurricanes at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday. Sixers have won six of their nine matches while losing the remaining. Their third defeat of the ongoing season came in their last match, against Melbourne Renegades. Hurricanes have won just two of their nine matches, losing six with one producing no result. Their previous match was also against Sixers which they lost by 39 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 11:30 AM (IST).

Time: 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

HB-W vs SS-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy (captain), Heather Knight (vice-captain), Fran Wilson, Erin Fazackerley, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Dane van Niekerk, Belinda Vakarewa, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley

SQUADS

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley, Maddy Darke, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell, Hollie Armitage, Jodie Hicks, Alisha Bates

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackerley, Nicola Carey, Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Corinne Hall (captain), Chloe Tryon, Meg Phillips, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sasha Moloney, Hayley Matthews, Brooke Hepburn, Katelyn Fryett, Stefanie Daffara

