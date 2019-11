Dream11 Prediction and Tips

India have not had the kind of success in T20s as they have enjoyed in the other two formats of late and that is evident from the results this year.

This match will be live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports Select 1/1 HD. Live streaming available on Hotstar.

Toss at 7:00 pm IST – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shikhar Dhawan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain

Your top picks from the game should include Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (CAPTAIN), Shreyas Iyer, Soumya Sarkar (VICE CAPTAIN), Mahmudullah, Washington Sundar, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.

