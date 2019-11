Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Karnataka vs Jharkhand: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Super League Match Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between KAR vs JHA at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat 6:30 PM IST November 22: Contrasting results for Karnataka and Jharkhand in their first match of the Super League stage. Through KL Rahul and captain Manish Pandey’s half-centuries, Karnataka overhauled the target of 159 in 16.2 overs to beat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets. However, for Jharkhand, it was a forgettable affair. Chasing a mammoth 200, Jharkhand collapsed to be bowled out for 90 in 14.2 overs, losing by 109 runs. Will Karnataka continue their winning momentum or will Jharkhand shake off the loss to roar back into reckoning?

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka and Jharkhand be held at 6:30 PM IST on November 22

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat

My Dream11 Team

Nitish Rana (captain), Aditya Waghmode (vice-captain), Kedar Devdhar, Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Subodh Bhati, Atit Sheth, Rishi Arothe, Pawan Negi

KAR vs JHA SQUADS:

Jharkhand: Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem (captain), Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Sumit Kumar (wk), Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Supriyo Chakraborty

Karnataka: KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (captain), Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Luvnith Sisodia

