Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Karnataka vs Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match, Super League, Group B Match KAR vs PUN at Surat: In the Group-B Super League match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, table-toppers Karnataka will take on second-placed Punjab in a riveting encounter. Bolstered with the return of supremely talented Shubman Gill, Punjab will look to make the most of the opportunity. They have won their previous game by a comfortable margin of 109 runs. Abishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh were the top performers with the bat and Markande was the star with the ball for Punjab.

Meanwhile, an array of international stars make this Karnatak side the team to beat in the ongoing domestic T20 competition. They won their last game against Tamil Nadu by a comfortable margin. Earlier, they also won a close game against Jharkhand by just 13 runs. KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal are in brilliant form and if the opposition gets past them, Manish Pandey comes out to bat and there is no respite further.

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka and Punjab will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.45 AM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, KL Rahul (VC), Ronit More, V Koushik, M Markande, Harpreet Brar and Shreyas Gopal.

KAR vs PUN Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: KL Rahul (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, V Koushik.

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

SQUADS

Karnataka: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, V Koushik, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Luvnith Sisodia.

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Nikhil Chaudhary, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Simran Singh, Sharad Lumba, Shubman Gill, Karan Kaila, Baltej Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAR Dream11 Team/ PUN Dream11 Team/ Karnataka Dream11 Team/ Punjab Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.