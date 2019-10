Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Match 24, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: Between KEN vs SIN at Dubai 3:40 PM IST October 23

Toss is at 3: 10 pm IST – Match begins 3:40 pm IST

Your captaincy picks for this game should be from Tim David, Collins Obuya, Dhiren Gondaria, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Irfan Karim.

Yout top picks can be from Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche, Timothy David, Chandramohan, Navin Pranam, Amjad Mahboob

KEN vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Manpreet Singh, Dhiren Gondoria (CAPTAIN), Aritra Dutta, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche, Timothy David, Janak Prakash, Selladore Vijaya Kumar, Amjad Mahboob (VICE CAPTAIN), Elijah Otieno

KEN vs SIN Probable XI

Kenya: Irfan Karim (WK), Alex Obanda, Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Jasraj Kundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno.

Singapore: Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (wk), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (c), Selladore Vijayakumar, Vinoth Bhaskaran, Aahan Gopinath Achar

KEN vs SIN Squads

Kenya: Irfan Karim (WK), Alex Obanda, Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Jasraj Kundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Pushpak Kerai, Aman Gandhi, Sachin Bhudia

Singapore: Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (wk), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (c), Selladore Vijayakumar, Vinoth Bhaskaran, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Rezza Gaznavi, Rohan Rangarajan

